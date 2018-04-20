Soler is on the bench for the first half of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Whit Merrifield will start in right field, with Ryan Goins getting a start at second base. After a bitterly disappointing first year in Kansas City in which he posted a 32 wRC+ and spent much of the year in the minors, Soler seems to be rebounding this season. He has a solid if unspectacular .267/.346/.378 line through his first 13 games, good for a 102 wRC+. Kauffman Stadium may put a dent in his overall numbers, but he's at least suggesting again that he deserves to be a major-league player.