Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Soler took Marcus Walden deep in the fifth inning to record his 16th homer of the season. One of the more surprising sources of power early on, Soler shows no signs of slowing, mashing five homers in his last 11 games. While he's getting base at just a .291 clip, he ranks among the top-10 in the American League in both homers and RBI through 62 games.