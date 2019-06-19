Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Soler took Yusei Kikuchi deep to center in the third inning for his sixth home run in June and third in the last four games. The 27-year-old is having a breakout season in his first opportunity as a full-time starter, already having established career highs in home runs (20) and RBI (52). He is slashing .245/.304/.527 on the season.