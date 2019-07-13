Soler went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old capped the scoring on the night with a solo shot in the eighth inning, his 24th homer of the year. Soler has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, slashing .364/.432/.697 over that stretch, but his overall .243/.310/.509 line on the season remains fairly lackluster.