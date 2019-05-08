Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs Tuesday in the Royals' 12-2 win over the Astros.

Soler was one of three Royals to leave the yard, with his second-inning solo shot getting the scoring started on the night. The 26-year-old looks locked in at the plate, as he's gone 12-for-29 with five extra-base knocks over his last seven starts.