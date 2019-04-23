Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

After a brutal 0-for-5, five-strikeout game Sunday. Soler bounced back with his sixth homer of the year. The 27-year-old's .227/.284/.489 slash line likely won't improve substantially until he solves his contact woes -- his 37.9 percent K-rate is more than 10 points worse than last year's performance.

More News
Our Latest Stories