Soler went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

Soler clubbed a solo shot over the fence in right center during the third inning, but it wasn't enough to lift his team to victory. The 27-year-old continues to put on a display of power, slugging four home runs over his last 10 contests.

