Royals' Jorge Soler: Starts up rehab assignment
Soler (toe) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Omaha in his first rehab game Monday, finishing 1-for-4 with a walk, RBI and three strikeouts.
Soler saw the field for the first time since June 15 after an extended recovery from a fractured toe. Because he hasn't seen consistent at-bats for two-plus months, Soler will likely require multiple games in the minors to get his timing back before making his way back to the big club at some point in early September. According to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com, the Royals aren't expected to use Soler in the outfield upon reinstating him 60-day disabled list, so the 26-year-old will presumably be used exclusively as a DH during his rehab assignment.
