Soler went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Soler's 2018 resurgence with another quality outing Thursday. He's hitting .333 in 45 at-bats as the No.2 hitter in the Royals' order and his .328 season average ranks ninth in the American League. He and the Royals will continue their road trip Friday in Cleveland.