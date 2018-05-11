Royals' Jorge Soler: Stays hot Thursday
Soler went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.
Soler's 2018 resurgence with another quality outing Thursday. He's hitting .333 in 45 at-bats as the No.2 hitter in the Royals' order and his .328 season average ranks ninth in the American League. He and the Royals will continue their road trip Friday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Brings home five Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in two Friday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Cracks fourth homer•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Homers, continues to get on base•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Sits out first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...