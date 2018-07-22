Royals' Jorge Soler: Still weeks away from return
Manager Ned Yost told Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City on Sunday that Soler (toe) is "not close" to a return.
Soler had been on pace for the best season of his career with a .820 OPS, but suffered a broken toe in June that ultimately required surgery. He's five weeks removed from that procedure, which is significant because the team originally estimated a six-week timetable for his return to baseball activities. According to Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star, Soler is scheduled to be reevaluated Friday and could get off crutches if all goes well. He's already been using an underwater treadmill as part of his rehab, but when the crutches are gone, baseball-related activities will be one of the next steps. The Royals currently sit at dead last in the AL Central with a mark of 29-68, so there's little incentive to rush back one of their younger stars, which could push his return date back to somewhere in the mid-to-late August range.
