Soler suffered a fracture of the first metatarsal in his left foot Friday against the Athletics after fouling a ball off his foot, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The foul ball seems to be the primary cause behind the injury, but Soler had been dealing with a toe injury earlier in June, and it's possible the toe never fully healed. Soler will have to undergo further examination before we know exactly how long he will be out, but similar injuries (including one suffered by Jayson Werth last season) have cost players multiple months in the past. Expect Soler to be placed on the disabled list Saturday and for a timetable for his return to come together after doctors are able to get a look at the toe in the coming week.