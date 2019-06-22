Soler went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Twins.

The 27-year-old is dialed in at the plate right now. Soler has gone yard four times in the last seven games and, perhaps more impressively, drawn a walk in every one of those contests, giving him a .292/.452/.792 slash line during that stretch. On the season, he's already set new career highs with 21 homers and 53 RBI through 76 games, putting Soler on pace for his first 100-RBI campaign.