Royals' Jorge Soler: Takes part in baserunning
Soler (toe) completed some baserunning drills prior to Sunday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The running activity represents another step forward in the rehab process for Soler, who has been sidelined since mid-June with the fractured left toe. Manager Ned Yost said Soler is without a set date to begin a rehab assignment, though it's expected the 26-year-old will be ready for game action in the minors at some point during the upcoming week. Yost also noted that Soler likely wouldn't play the outfield upon returning from the 60-day disabled list and may only be limited to duties as the Royals' designated hitter in an effort to avoid an aggravation heading into next spring, per Flanagan.
