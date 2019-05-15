Soler went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run Tuesday in the Royals' 11-5 win over the Rangers.

Soler and leadoff man Whit Merrifield paced the Royals with three hits apiece as they chased Texas starter Shelby Miller from the game in the second inning. The two doubles give Soler 24 extra-base hits on the campaign, putting him in a tie for 11th place among all MLB hitters.