Soler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run Monday in the Royals' 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Soler has already secured the Kansas City franchise home-run record and now looks like the overwhelming frontrunner for the American League homer crown. His fourth-inning blast off Tanner Roark was Soler's 45th of the season, tying him with the Mike Trout (foot) for the league lead. After Trout and Soler, Nelson Cruz and Gleyber Torres rank a distant second with 37 long balls.