Soler went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI and two walks Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Soler took Andrew Cashner deep on two occasions, once in the fourth inning followed by another shot in the sixth frame. He now has 31 homers on the campaign, including four in his last nine games. He shows no signs of slowing down, and currently boasts a .253/.335/.530 line across 476 plate appearances.