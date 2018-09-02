Soler (toe) returned from his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday and has been shut down from baseball activities, flanny reports.

Soler started the rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha last Monday but recently suffered a setback, jeopardizing his potential return this season. The Royals were already planning to utilize the 28-year-old exclusively as a designated hitter upon his return, and it would make little sense to rush him back if there is any concern whatsoever. Soler hasn't played a major-league game since mid-June and he seems unlikely to return in September.