Soler (toe) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Soler will hit the bench for the second straight game while he recovers from a bruised right big toe. With the Royals off the schedule Monday, Soler will be given three full days to recover from the issue, so the hope is that he'll be ready to play in Tuesday's contest against the Reds. Soler's absence Sunday will clear the way for Hunter Dozier to pick up another start in right field.