Briceno signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on May 24 and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha.

Briceno will make his return to affiliated ball after he most recently competed in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with the Lexington Legends. The 29-year-old journeyman catcher has previously logged 134 career plate appearances in the big leagues with the Angels between the 2018 and 2020 seasons.