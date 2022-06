Cuas struck out one in a perfect inning during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Cuas has seen more high-leverage work in the last couple of weeks, picking up his lone win and all three of his holds in his last six appearances. The right-hander has brought some stability to a volatile Royals bullpen, though he's mostly still a mid-leverage option. Through 12 innings overall, he has a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB.