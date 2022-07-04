Cuas (2-0) retired the only batter he faced Sunday versus the Tigers, picking up the win.

Starter Brady Singer cruised through four innings but got into trouble in the fifth. Cuas then entered the game and retired Javier Baez on a lineout to escape a bases-loaded situation unscathed. The Royals didn't relinquish the lead, allowing Cuas to snag his second win of the year. He's put together a 3.2-inning scoreless streak over his last five outings, and he's still yet to give up more than a run in any appearance. The 28-year-old owns a 1.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB with four holds in 13.2 innings across 17 appearances.