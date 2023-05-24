Cuas (3-0) earned the win Tuesday over the Tigers, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Mike Mayers pitched well but came up an out short of qualifying for the win after running into trouble in the fifth inning. Cuas entered with runners on the corners and two outs and proceeded to allow an inherited runner to score before ending the inning. Cuas loaded the bases himself in the sixth, but worked out of the jam with no additional damage done, and the Tigers never got close to mounting a comeback. He's avoided being charged with a run in seven of his last eight outings. For the season, Cuas has a 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB with one hold over 21.2 innings in a low-leverage role.