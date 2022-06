Cuas has posted a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings since his contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on May 31.

While he's yet to record a decision, a save or a hold, Cuas has held his own in a low-leverage role. The right-hander has a 6:3 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP. Considering the Royals' bullpen ERA as a team is 4.86 (third-worst in the majors), Cuas' success has to be considered a positive. If he can keep it going, he could push for some high-leverage chances eventually.