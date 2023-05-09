Cuas (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win in Monday's 12-5 victory over the White Sox.

Cuas got Hanser Alberto to fly out to end the sixth inning. The Royals then rallied for eight runs in their half of the frame, putting Cuas in line for his second win of the campaign. The right-hander hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage looks, though this was one of them as he worked in a tie game. He has a mediocre 5.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings this season. He could be the player optioned out when Daniel Lynch (shoulder) is activated from the injured list, as the Royals have only four starters on the active roster currently.