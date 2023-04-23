Cuas (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over one inning but earned the win Saturday over the Angels.

Cuas surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Thaiss in the eighth inning that put the Royals behind 8-6. They rallied for five runs in the ninth, and that allowed Cuas to back into the win. The right-hander has been far from steady so far -- he's been scored on in six of his nine outings while yielding three home runs in 9.1 innings. He has a 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB. With Scott Barlow and Aroldis Chapman seeing the bulk of the high-leverage work, Cuas is likely to remain a middle reliever.