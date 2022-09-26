Cuas (4-2) earned the win Sunday over the Mariners. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 1.1 innings.

Cuas was tasked with finishing off the fifth inning, and he also gave up a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. The Royals' offense then exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the right-hander in line for the win. Prior to Sunday, Cuas had logged eight scoreless innings over his last 12 appearances. He now has a 3.58 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:24 K:BB while adding a save and 11 holds through 37.2 innings this year.