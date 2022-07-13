Cuas (2-1) allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Cuas was responsible for the Tigers' four-run rally in the seventh inning, though a pair of errors from his teammates didn't help the cause. July's taken a shaky turn for Cuas, who has surrendered six runs (three earned) in his last 5.2 innings across eight appearances. He'd allowed only three earned runs in his first full month in the majors. The right-hander has pitched to a 3.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 17.2 innings overall, and while he's added five holds, the lingering control issues make it seem like he's been lucky not to get tagged with more runs.