The Royals acquired Ferrer, Bryce Miller and Logan Evans (elbow) from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Maikel Garcia, James McArthur and L.P. Langevin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's the second offseason in a row that Ferrer has been traded, as he went from the Nationals to the Mariners for Harry Ford last winter. The lefty's lone season in Seattle was underwhelming, as he logged a 4.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB across 64.2 innings. Ferrer can be a late-inning weapon when he's on, though, and he could work his way into save opportunities as part of a wide open Royals bullpen.