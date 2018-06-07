Royals' Josh Staumont: Back in rotation
Staumont has moved back to the rotation for Triple-A Omaha, giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over 8.2 innings across two starts.
Staumont's stuff is so electric that he is fantasy relevant as a starter or reliever, but there's a bit more upside if he is able to make it as a starter long term. It's only been two starts, but the fact he has just one walk over that span is very encouraging. A blow-up outing could be right around the corner, but if he can string together some good outings and continue to limit the free passes, he could join the big-league rotation sometime this summer.
