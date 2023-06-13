Staumont (neck) played catch Monday and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
MRI results revealed Staumont's neck strain wasn't as severe as initially thought, so the 29-year-old reliever began throwing slightly ahead of schedule. He will likely require multiple bullpen sessions before heading on a rehab assignment, meaning he's likely to return near the beginning of July.
More News
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Placed on IL with neck strain•
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Serving as Monday's opener•
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Misses Opening Day roster•
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Expected to pitch in spring opener•
-
Royals' Josh Staumont: Inks one-year deal•