Staumont (3-1) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Wednesday over the White Sox.

Staumont kept the game tied in the top of the seventh inning, and MJ Melendez put the Royals ahead with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame. It's been mixed results for Staumont since he returned from a neck injury in mid-July -- he has allowed six runs over 8.1 innings in his last nine appearances. He's posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB through 34.1 innings overall while adding three saves, five holds and three blown saves. The right-hander's neck injury cost him the primary setup role to Taylor Clarke (oblique), who is now on the injured list himself, which should allow Staumont to re-establish himself in the high-leverage mix.