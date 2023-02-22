Staumont (biceps) is among the Royals relievers who is expected to pitch in Friday's Cactus League opener versus the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Staumont spent the final six weeks of the 2022 season on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis, but he looks to be back to full strength for spring training and should open the upcoming campaign in a high-leverage relief role for Kansas City. Though he's picked up eight saves across the past two years and owns a career 26.1 percent strikeout rate in the majors, Staumont will face a tougher path to the closing gig in 2023 now that the Royals have added Aroldis Chapman to the roster to challenge Scott Barlow -- who saved 24 games last season -- for the gig.