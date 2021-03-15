Staumont revealed Monday that he contracted COVID-19 right before the start of camp, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

He lost weight and dealt with a high fever, which is why he is a little behind the rest of Kansas City's relievers in terms of getting spring work in. Staumont made his spring debut Sunday, striking out one while allowing zero baserunners in one inning against the Dodgers. He should work in the late innings and will compete with Greg Holland and Scott Barlow for save opportunities.