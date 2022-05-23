Staumont (1-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Twins. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in one inning.

Staumont got the last out of the eighth inning after Taylor Clarke and Scott Barlow worked into a jam. He returned for the ninth, but Staumont got into trouble himself, allowing a sacrifice fly to Gary Sanchez and the go-ahead run on a two-out Gio Urshela single. Sunday's outing ended Staumont's 3.2-inning scoreless streak. The 28-year-old owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He's logged three saves, two holds and three blown saves in 18 appearances.