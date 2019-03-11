Staumont was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Staumont recorded a 3.51 ERA for Omaha last season, striking out an impressive 31.3 percent of batters but walking far too many at 15.8 percent. He'll need to improve his control if he's to make an impact at the big-league level.

