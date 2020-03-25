Royals' Josh Staumont: Impressed coaching staff
Staumont impressed the big-league coaching staff by striking out 10 while allowing zero earned runs in six spring innings, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He gave up four hits and three walks -- the walks have long been what has held Staumont back. Flanagan suggests that Staumont's spring performance may have secured him the eighth spot in the big-league bullpen. His control will probably always be a weakness, but Staumont has some of the best pure stuff among the Royals' relievers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...