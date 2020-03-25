Staumont impressed the big-league coaching staff by striking out 10 while allowing zero earned runs in six spring innings, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He gave up four hits and three walks -- the walks have long been what has held Staumont back. Flanagan suggests that Staumont's spring performance may have secured him the eighth spot in the big-league bullpen. His control will probably always be a weakness, but Staumont has some of the best pure stuff among the Royals' relievers.