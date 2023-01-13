Staumont (biceps) signed a one-year, $1.025 million contract with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Staumont put up an ugly 6.45 ERA over 42 appearances in 2022 before his season ended prematurely with a biceps issue. The Royals will be hoping for better health and better results in 2023.