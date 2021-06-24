Staumont allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

In five outings since he's returned from a knee injury, Staumont has not logged a save, hold or decision. He's given up three runs on six hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in that span. The 27-year-old saw time as the closer earlier in the season, but it appears Greg Holland -- who blew a save Wednesday -- has moved ahead of him in the pecking order for now. Kyle Zimmer is also a possibility for saves, although he's seen a more versatile role this year.