Staumont pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one to earn a hold in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Staumont entered the game with a one-run lead to protect. The Royals added four runs while Staumont was in the game, giving the right-hander a larger cushion, not that he needed it. He's allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings this season, and he's yet to allow a run. He should be good to go after spending Tuesday on the COVID-19-related injured list.