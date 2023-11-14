Staumont (neck) was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday.
Staumont looked like a promising young reliever at one point, but he holds an ugly 6.09 ERA over his last 57.2 big-league innings dating back to the beginning of 2022 and required surgery this past July for thoracic outlet syndrome.
