Staumont struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Scott Barlow came into the year as the presumed closer for manager Mike Matheny, but it was Staumont who got the Royals' first save of 2022 while Barlow entered the game with two outs and one on in the seventh inning to pick up a hold. Both right-handers had worked the day before, so it seems clear they are the top two arms in the Kansas City bullpen for now, but if Barlow gets deployed in more of a fireman role, Staumont's fantasy value will rise quickly.