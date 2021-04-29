Staumont recorded his third save of the season Wednesday against the Pirates. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while fanning two.

Staumont tossed 12 of his 18 pitches for strikes and pitched more than one inning for the fourth time this season, though this was the first time he did it to record a save. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run in 13.1 innings across 11 appearances and has gone 3-for-3 in save opportunities so far, so it seems Staumont is gaining some favor with the manager to become the team's full-time closer sooner than later.