Staumont picked up the save after walking one and striking out one in a scoreless inning Monday against the Tigers.

Staumont retired the first two batters without issue before walking Miguel Cabrera, but he managed to seal the deal by inducing a flyball for the final out of the contest. Kansas City currently has a number of options out of the bullpen to deploy in the closer's role, though Staumont appears to be gaining some favor with his skipper after having his number called in two straight save chances.