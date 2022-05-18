Staumont struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Scott Barlow had pitched on three of the prior four days including Sunday and Monday, so Staumont got the call in the save situation and needed 16 pitches (12 strikes) to convert it. It's his first save since April 19, and the 28-year-old will remain second in line for ninth-inning duty as long as Barlow remains effective. On the season, Staumont sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings.