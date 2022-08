Staumont was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right biceps tendinitis, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Staumont has surrendered 10 runs in his past four outings and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to the tendinitis. He also threw a career-high 42 pitches over 1.1 innings Tuesday versus Arizona. The 28-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 9.