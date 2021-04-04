Staumont pitched a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.
It was a non-save situation, but Staumont still pitched well. He needed just nine pitches to retire the side and end the game. The 27-year-old right-hander posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, eight holds and a 0.7 groundball-to-flyball ratio in 25.2 innings last year. Staumont is expected to see high-leverage work in 2021, including some save opportunities. Greg Holland, Wade Davis and Scott Barlow are also in the mix to close in a crowded Royals bullpen.