Staumont did not allow a baserunner and struck out two to earn the save Saturday against Detroit.

Staumont entered the game with a one-run lead and pitched effectively to pick up his first save of the campaign. His usage only adds to the confusion of the Royals' bullpen situation, as six different relievers have now recorded at least one save for the club this season. However, both Wade Davis and Scott Barlow have scuffled a bit of late -- Barlow did throw a clean eighth inning in this contest to earn a hold -- which could give Staumont an opportunity to become a more prominent portion of the closer committee in Kansas City.