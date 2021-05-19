Staumont picked up his fourth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Brewers on Tuesday. He allowed one hit and struck out two in an inning of work.

Staumont hasn't had a save opportunity since late April largely due to the fact that the Royals went on an 11-game losing streak from May 2 to May 13. The 27-year-old owns a 2.29 ERA and 22:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings and could be on the fantasy radar once again if his team is able to start turning things around after they held the best record in baseball through the first month.