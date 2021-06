Staumont (knee) pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Staumont spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list while recovering from a knee sprain. The right-hander has pitched to a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB in 23.2 innings this season. He's added five saves and two holds, so he should be in the mix for high-leverage work, including ninth-inning looks, going forward.